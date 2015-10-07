The Australian share market clocked a second successive session of gains on Tuesday, though it gave up most of the extremely sharp rally that prevailed in the opening hour of trade.

After touching a high of 5,220 around 11 AM, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell steadily during the rest of the session, but nevertheless managed to end in the green.

Mining, energy and the big banks helped prop up the market. The RBA kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 16.9 points, or 0.3 per cent, and closed at 5,167.4, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 14.9 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,199.

The gaining sectors included materials (+0.83 per cent), energy (+0.79 per cent), financials (+0.48 per cent) and consumer staples (+0.31 per cent). Sectors that ended in the red included information technology (-0.98 per cent), telecommunications services (-0.58 per cent) and utilities (-0.31 per cent).

Stocks

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) moved up 1.62 per cent to AU$23.88, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) gained 1.43 per cent to AU$50.52 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG), the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, was up 5.90 per cent to AU$1.98.

Energy stocks closed mixed. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) lost 0.53 per cent to AU$30.29, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 0.27 per cent to AU$7.35 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG), which came out of a trading halt, was down 8.85 per cent to AU$5.56. However, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) jumped 2.26 per cent to AU$4.53. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) was up 4.91 per cent to AU$1.71 and figured in the list of S&P/ASX 200 top gainers.

The big banks had another good day. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 1.05 per cent to AU$30.92, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 0.86 per cent to AU$30.36, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) moved up 0.81 per cent to AU$74.96 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 0.33 per cent to AU$27.48.

In consumer staples, stocks closed mixed. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained 1.31 per cent to AU$26.22 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was up 3.08 per cent to AU$1.17. However, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell 0.25 per cent to AU$39.90, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was down 0.47 per cent to AU$32.01 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) fell 1.12 per cent to AU$0.88.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The Reserve Bank of Australia left the key cash rate unchanged at 2 per cent at its monetary policy meeting yesterday. In a statement, Governor Glenn Stevens pointed to Australia’s falling terms of trade, accommodative global financial conditions, and a continuing but moderate expansion in the Australian economy, albeit with some degree of spare capacity. He also observed that the domestic currency was adjusting to the sharp falls in key commodity prices. “In such circumstances, monetary policy needs to be accommodative,” Mr. Stevens said. “Low interest rates are acting to support borrowing and spending. Credit is recording moderate growth overall, with growth in lending to the housing market broadly steady over recent months.” However, he maintained a wait-and-watch attitude regarding future interest rate movements.

Australia’s trade deficit widened to AU$3.1 billion in August, up 11 per cent from July’s AU$2.8 billion, and much worse than economists’ expectations. The deficit worsened because lower commodity prices weighed on export values and the weakness in the currency inflated imports, according to the ABC.

Overnight, oil prices closed at their highest in five weeks. US crude gained nearly 5 per cent to close at US$48.53 a barrel, the best level since August 31, after OPEC commented that capital spending on the exploration and extraction of crude was in a downtrend. Data from the US Energy Information Administration showed that US crude production fell by 120,000 barrels in September compared to August.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks corrected after a five-session string of gains with investors turning cautious on upcoming earnings results. According to Reuters, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up 0.08 percent to end at 16,790.19 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 percent to 1,979.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.69 percent to 4,748.36.

The Australian dollar was trading higher this morning following the RBA’s decision to keep interest rates on hold, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEDT) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.72 US cents, up from 71.22 US cents on Tuesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open sharply higher given that at 6.45 am (AEDT) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was trading at 5,180, up 11 points.