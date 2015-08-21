A crash in global crude prices to their lowest in six years took a heavy toll on Australian energy stocks, which led the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 to a loss of 1.7 per cent. Mining stocks also took a beating, except gold miners, which saw investor interest due to a jump in spot gold prices. Investors were also spooked by regional bearishness and a fresh downturn on the Chinese stock markets where the benchmark Shanghai Composite fell by over 3 per cent.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 91.6 points, or 1.7 per cent, and closed at 5,288.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 84.3 points, or 1.6 per cent, at 5,295.5.

The losing sectors included energy (-6.14 per cent), materials (-2.14 per cent), financials (-1.76 per cent), information technology (-1.66 per cent), telecommunications services (-1.29 per cent) and industrials (-1.08 per cent). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

Energy stocks were massively sold off in the aftermath of a fresh downswing in global crude prices. Four out of the top five losers on the S&P/ASX 200 were energy names. Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) plunged 13.04 per cent to AU$8.60 after reporting a full-year loss of AU$660 million. Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) crashed 12.50 per cent to AU$0.140, Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) fell over 9 per cent to AU$2.50 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) was down 7.69 per cent to AU$0.72. In the larger names, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 3.56 per cent to AU$31.69, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) slumped 4.28 per cent to AU$6.26 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) cracked over 7 per cent to AU$5.61.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) and 3.10 per cent to AU$24.38, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 2.45 per cent to AU$49.41, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) fell 0.26 per cent to AU$1.94 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was down over 7 per cent to AU$0.026. However, rising gold prices helped some gold counters chalk up good gains in a falling market. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, moving up 6.60 per cent to AU$2.02, and Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) surged 6.29 per cent to AU$11.32.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 2.71 per cent to AU$76.15, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) slipped 1.56 per cent to AU$32.20, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) gave up 1.66 per cent to AU$32.04 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) ended lower by 2.38 per cent at AU$29.13.

In supermarkets, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) plunged 2.46 per cent to AU$26.57, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was down over 2 per cent to AU$32.00, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) dipped 1.56 per cent to AU$1.26 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was flat at AU$1.08. However, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, bucked the trend and ended higher by 1.19 per cent at AU$40.86.

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) was another big loser, falling 6.12 per cent to AU$3.53 despite returning to a full year profit of AU$557 million from last year’s AU$2.8 billion loss.

In telecomms, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) dipped 1.45 per cent to AU$6.12. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) indicated that it will not oppose the AU$1.56 billion takeover of iiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) by TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM). TPG Telecom Ltd gained 2.62 per cent to AU$9.40 and iiNet jumped 1.17 per cent to AU$9.53.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras submitted his resignation and that of his Cabinet to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and recommended that elections be held at the earliest, according to Reuters. The new elections are likely to help him consolidate his power base and execute the €86 billion bailout plan he has hammered out with European creditors.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks closed lower for the third successive day as investors fretted about the timing of the US Fed’s first interest rate hike and the continued bearishness in crude oil prices. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 2.1 per cent to 16,990.82, the S&P 500 plunged 2.1 per cent to 2,035.73 and the NASDAQ Composite shed 2.8 per cent to 4,877.49.

The Australian dollar is trading higher with investors increasingly doubtful that the US Fed will increase interest rates in September, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 73.43 US cents, up from 73.13 US cents on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower given that at 06:45 am (AEST) today the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 69 points at 5,168.