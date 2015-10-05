The Australian share market fell sharply Friday, erasing some of the gains accrued in the previous two sessions. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 remained well above the 5,000 level, though sellers had pushed the index down to a low of 5,042.80 by the closing hour. The selling was broad-based and covered all sectors of the market, with none reporting a gain, though volumes were lower due to a state holiday. Banks were responsible for most of the losses suffered by the market.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 60.1 points, or 1.2 per cent, and closed at 5,052, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 54.9 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 5,089.2.

The losing sectors included utilities (-2.02 per cent), telecommunications services (-1.72 per cent), healthcare (-1.55 per cent), financials (-1.49 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-1.40 per cent) and materials (-0.72 per cent). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

Amongst the big banks, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) fell 1.44 per cent to AU$30.10, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) lost 2.11 per cent to AU$29.75, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 1.18 per cent to AU$73.39 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gave up 2.14 per cent to AU$26.93.

In telecom, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) lost 1.58 per cent to AU$5.62, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) fell 2.20 per cent to AU$10.67 and M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) was down 3.27 per cent to AU$9.48. M2 was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

In healthcare, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) dipped 1.56 per cent to AU$88.54, Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) was down 1.39 per cent to AU$18.46 and Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) lost 1.41 per cent to AU$58.18.

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO), which was up 0.48 per cent to AU$4.19, and Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG), up 5.22 per cent to AU$1.41, bucked the trend in energy. The latter was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. However, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 0.74 per cent to AU$29.54, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was down 0.82 per cent to AU$7.26 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) remained in a trading halt.

Supermarkets such as Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell 1.53 per cent to AU$39.27, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was down 1.81 per cent to AU$31.39, and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) fell 2.22 per cent to AU$0.88. However, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) rose 2.30 per cent to AU$1.11 and Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 0.08 per cent to AU$25.52.

Mining was also down, though Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 2.51 per cent to AU$1.84. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) slipped 0.35 per cent to AU$22.60 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell 1.71 per cent to AU$48.73. Smaller iron ore miners Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) fell 3.3 per cent and 2.17 per cent respectively.

Gaming and hospitality company Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN), up 3.83 per cent to AU$10.57, was the second biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, while Transfield Services Limited (ASX:TSE) was third, moving up 3.74 per cent to AU$1.11.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, retail sales during August were up 0.4 per cent compared to the previous month, and in line with expectations. In July, retail sales had fallen 0.1 per cent. Aggregate retail spending in August was AU$24.4 billion, up from AU$24.3 billion in July, according to The Australian.

On Wall Street Friday, initial disappointment with the non-farm payroll report dissipated and investors instead looked at its implications for a delay in the Fed’s interest rate hike. As a result, stocks climbed steadily through the session and ended with solid gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose rallied 1.23 percent to end at 16,472.37 points, the S&P 500 gained 1.43 percent to 1,951.36 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.74 percent to finish at 4,707.78.

The Australian dollar was trading higher this morning following the Friday release of soft US non-farm payroll numbers, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEDT) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.59 US cents, up from 70.46 US cents on Friday.