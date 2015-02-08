The Australian stock market continued its record-breaking surge Friday and closed with gains for the twelfth consecutive session, marking its longest ever winning streak, as investors piled into equities seeking outsized returns compared to dwindling prospects from other assets such as bonds.

It’s worth noting however that the market closed well below its best levels for the day, reached in the opening hour of trade, due to profit-booking as the smart money figured that all the best news had likely been priced in.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended up by 9.2 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,820.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 9.2 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5,774.7.

The best-performing sectors were energy (+0.69 per cent), utilities (+0.66 per cent) and materials (+0.42 per cent). Telecommunications and information technology fell 1.16 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively.

Stocks

In the resource sector, which participated in the festivities despite fresh falls in the iron ore price, BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) jumped 0.61 per cent to AU$31.55, Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) was up 0.66 per cent to AU$60.60 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) surged 1.20 per cent to AU$2.54.

In energy stocks, Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) was up over 0.65 per cent to AU$35.49, while Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) jumped 0.12 per cent to AU$8.10, and Oil Search Ltd (ASX:OSH) closed higher by 0.61 per cent to AU$8.28.

The banks were a mixed lot, closing off their highs after the RBA released its Monetary Policy Statement. National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) was up 0.65 per cent to AU$37.21 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) surged 1.43 per cent to AU$36.96, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was down 0.23 per cent to AU$34.90 and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shed 0.31 per cent to close at AU$92.98. Westpac shares surged to a new all-time peak and National Australia hit a new seven-year high.

Amongst the retail stocks, Woolworths Ltd (ASX:WOW) put on 0.25 per cent AU$32.54 and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) was up 0.13 per cent to AU$44.77.

Profit booking trimmed Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) which fell 1.2 per cent to AU$6.59. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) sprinted 2.25 per cent to AU$0.455 after the airline posted a AU$55 million pre-tax profit in the second quarter of this financial year, benefiting from cost reductions and growth in revenue from corporate and government travel markets.

Economic news, currency and insight

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday trimmed its medium term forecasts for both inflation and economic growth, saying in its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement that: “Over recent months there have been fewer indications of a near-term strengthening in growth than previous forecasts would have implied. Hence, growth overall is now forecast to remain at a below-trend pace somewhat longer than had earlier been expected. Accordingly, the economy is expected to be operating with a degree of spare capacity for some time yet, and domestic cost pressures are likely to remain subdued and inflation well contained.”

The RBA’s growth forecasts, which were cut less than the market expected, led to a jump in the Australian dollar. The currency rose to a high of 78.75 US cents by 23:00 (AEDT), up from Thursday’s level of 77.72 US cents. Most of those gains have, however, vanished and at 09:02 this morning (AEDT) the Aussie was trading at 77.62 US cents, after strong jobs data released in the US, and Chinese trade data showed its imports in January declined faster than its exports, according to The Australian. National Australia Bank global co-head of FX strategy Ray Attrill said most of the damage was due to “Sunday’s dire-looking China January trade data.”

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took on a combative posture opposite his country’s European partners by unveiling plans to undo several austerity measures that were preconditions to the international bailout, according to The Australian. “We know very well that talks won’t be easy and that we are facing an uphill path but we believe in our abilities,” he said.