Australian stocks shrugged off bearish jitters in the first hour of trade on Monday, and moved higher during the rest of the session to close at nearly their best levels of the day. The gains, mainly to the credit of the big banks, helped Australian indices break a three-day string of losses.

The ASX also turned a blind eye to overnight losses on Wall Street and bucked the global bearish trend sparked off by the record 8.5 per cent loss on the Shanghai Composite Index. The ASX was the only major exchange across the globe to close in the green on Monday.

The renewed downtrend in Chinese stocks fuelled concerns over sluggish global economic growth, though China’s securities regulator attempted to soothe sentiment by saying the government would continue to buy shares to helpsstabilize the country’s stock markets.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 23.8 points, or 0.4 per cent, and closed at 5,589.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 22.4 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,579.2.

The top gaining sectors were real estate investment trusts (+2.62 per cent), utilities (+0.72 per cent), financials (+0.58 per cent), healthcare (+0.54 per cent), and materials (+0.52 per cent). The losing sectors were information technology (-0.52 per cent) and industrials (-0.08 per cent).

Stocks

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 0.19 per cent to AU$25.52, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell 0.02 per cent to AU$51.19 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) jumped 3.01 per cent to AU$1.71. Gold miners were bid up by investors, and three figured among the top five S&P/ASX 200 gainers for the day. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) shot up 7.43 per cent to AU$2.17, Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) gained 4.53 per cent to AU$11.78 and Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) was up 4.14 per cent to AU$1.05. Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) recommenced trading on Monday, and lost 70 per cent to AU$0.0360. The company’s issue of shares met with a poor response, raising only AU$86 million against the target of AU$180 million.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained 0.59 per cent to AU$33.86, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up 1.27 per cent to AU$11.15 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 0.97 per cent to AU$7.26. However, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) declined 0.98 per cent to AU$7.09.

The big banks rebounded after the losses in the previous session, though National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) remained unchanged at AU$33.91. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.33 per cent to AU$86.09, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 0.35 per cent to AU$34.36, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) moved up 0.19 per cent to AU$32.11.

In supermarkets, with the exception of Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW), which closed marginally in the red at AU$27.83, the other stocks closed with gains. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was up 0.05 per cent to AU$41.32, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) jumped 0.41 per cent to AU$34.07 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was up 0.48 per cent to AU$1.05.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Global equities were sent reeling Monday after the shock rout in Chinese shares. The Shanghai Composite index fell a massive 8.5 per cent, the biggest single day fall in eight years, with various theories being advanced. According to one, disappointing manufacturing data last week, followed by data out Monday that showed profits at Chinese manufacturing companies dropped 0.3 per cent compared to the prior year, in contrast to a 0.6 per cent rise in May, sparked nervous selling. Another theory said the government temporarily held back from stock market purchases to test whether markets had stabilised, but clearly, investor sentiment is still highly negative and skittish. Rising pork prices, and their resulting impact on the CPI also spooked investors.

On Wall Street, stocks continued on the decline from last week, with the Chinese stock sell-off piling further pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 17,441. The S&P 500 index shed 0.6 per cent after Friday’s 1.1 per cent fall, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1 per cent.

The Australian dollar continued its downward trajectory on news of the massive sell-off in Chinese stocks that raised concerns regarding global growth, as well as continuing bearish commodity prices. At 07:00 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 72.69 US cents, down from 72.79 US cents on Monday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower today given that at 06:45 am (AEST) this morning, the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was down 46 points at 5,491.