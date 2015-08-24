From Australia to Canada, even Brazil, the worst sufferers of the commodities collapse are probably the junior miners. With no takers for their exploration finds, and financing of any kind becoming nigh on impossible to find, these once hopeful companies are being forced to rethink their future, and in some cases, commodities such as metals, oil or gold have no role in that future.

In Canada, Vancouver-based Chlormet Technologies Inc (CVE:CMT) was once known as Newton Gold Corp and its main activity was exploring for copper, gold and silver deposits. In its current avatar, Chlormet has a collection of businesses that include AAA Heidelberg, which has an application pending for production of up to 1,320 pounds of marijuana, and VapeTronix, which sells premium and disposable e-cigarette products and e-liquids. "No one has any interest in a grassroots exploration project right now," said Yari Nieken, chief executive, Chlormet, to Reuters.

Another Canadian miner, Century Iron Mines Corp (TSE:FER) has an iron ore project in Eastern Canada that is financed up to commencement of construction stage. Yet, the company has chosen instead to ride out the troubled times in the iron ore industry by entering food distribution. Century has tied up with Australian egg-producer Sunny Queen Pty to sell the latter’s eggs in Hong Kong and Macau. "Due to the downturn in commodity prices, Australia's moving its focus from mining to dining," said Century CEO Sandy Chim. "We're just an exploration company, but we have a solid balance sheet, and we feel we can also do the same.”

International Goldfields Ltd (ASX:IGS), a West Australian gold explorer, announced in May that it had picked up an 85 per cent stake in Winter Garden, a Uruguay-based business that makes non-synthetic cannabis products. "At the end of the day, as a board, we had to look at what was going to deliver the best outcome for our shareholders and the best value for our shareholders," said Director David Tusker to ABC. "And while we've been a resources company since our inception, we just weren't seeing the value for our resources projects in the market generally.”

While some miners have abandoned the mining ship in favour of marijuana or eggs, Brazil's All Ore Mineração SA went a step further and flipped its staid commodities operations for the far more glamorous beauty business – it bought up Sweet Distribuidora, also known as SweetHair, in an all-share, no-cash deal, and renamed itself Sweet Cosméticos, a player in the cosmetics and hair care markets.