Thank you Congress FTSE rallies on rescue package

The phenomenal US rescue package agreed late yesterday still has to get approved by Congress but the $2 trillion support which will be provided for both businesses and employees is set to get the green light later today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 25, 2020 6:24 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The phenomenal US rescue package agreed late yesterday still has to get approved by Congress but the $2 trillion support which will be provided for both businesses and employees is set to get the green light later today.

US stocks came roaring higher overnight, with the DJIA rising 11% and Asian markets uniformly closing higher. The FTSE proceeded to rise from a better opening.

Sports retailer JD Sports, which over the last few days tried and failed to find ways around the government’s decision to close all non-essential shops still bounced 17% Wednesday as investors pinned their expectations on the rescue packages in the US and Britain covering the retailer’s losses. 

Banks are also faring better as some of their financial burden will now be shared with the states and in the ultimate expression of optimism airlines and hotel operators are still trading higher.  However, while the generously high rescue packages will go a long way to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus in Europe and the US it will also largely depend how quickly countries shrug off the pandemic and whether China’s example of two to three months is as viable elsewhere given that other countries have handled the outbreak slightly differently.

Sterling boosted by stock market revival

The uplift in stocks infused sterling trading with some much needed encouragement and the GBP bounced nearly 1.7% against the dollar. Faced with grim forecasts for the German economy, the euro struggled against the pound. Europe’s largest economy has already been eroded last year by the US-China trade wars and US tariffs on major German imports; the coronavirus could now cause it to shrink by another 20% this year. The main reason why the currency is still holding against the dollar is the expectation that the US has yet to reach the full high of the corona crisis while Germany and other parts of Europe could be close to turning a corner.


Related tags: UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Yesterday 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Yesterday 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.