Texas Instruments is looking vulnerable again for another potential breakdown

Texas Instruments major uptrend since 24 Dec 2018 at risk of being damaged.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2019 3:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Texas Instruments (TXN)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 120.75/122.10 (lower limit of gap resistance).

Pivot (key resistance): 132.20

Supports: 116.80 (trigger), 102.30 & 88.30

Next resistance: 138.20/140.60

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 132.20 pivotal resistance and a break below 166.80 is likely to open up scope for a potential multi-week corrective decline to target 102.30 and even 88.30 next within a long-term secular uptrend.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 132.20 sees a continuation of the impulsive upleg sequence to towards the next resistance zone at 138.20/140.60 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).

Key elements

  • After its 9% gapped down seen on 23 Oct 2019 on the backdrop of a dismal Q3 earnings results and sombre outlook, the share price of TXN has traded sideways with several retest on the lower of the gap resistance at 120.75/122.10
  • Medium-term momentum remains bearish as indicated by both the weekly/daily RSI oscillators.
  • The 116.80 downside trigger level is defined by the recent swing low area of 23/31 Oct 2019 and the major ascending support from 24 Dec 2018.
  • Relative strength analysis as indicated by the ratio charts of TXN against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Semiconductors) are showing underperformance of TXN.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Shares market Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Today 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Today 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Today 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.