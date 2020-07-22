Tesla Posts Surprise 2Q Profit

Thanks to selling $428 million worth of regulatory tax credits to other automakers...

Financial Analyst
July 23, 2020 9:21 AM
Financial Analyst

Tesla (TSLA) posted a surprising fourth consecutive quarterly profit, saying earnings amounted to $104 million in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $408 million in the prior-year period. 

Against all odds - including a seven-week shutdown of its California assembly plant due to the coronavirus pandemic - the Company managed to chalk out a profit thanks to selling $428 million worth of regulatory tax credits to other automakers.

On an adjusted basis, EARINGS per share amounted to $2.18, in contrast to expectations of $0.02 per share LOSS.

Second-quarter revenue fell 4.9% on year to $6.04 billion, still higher than $5.37 billion expected.

Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Company has selected a location near Austin, Texas, for its second U.S. assembly plant.

In after-marker hours, the stock jumped over 5%. 

On a Daily Chart, the stock remains on the upside following a relentless 340% up-surge since March 19.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The stock keeps riding on a bullish trend line drawn from early July.

In fact, it is shaping up a Bullish Triangle Continuation Pattern.

A break above the Overhead Resistance at $1675 would call for a challenge against $1795 - the all-time intraday high seen on July 13.  

Bullish investors should take the level of $1430 as the Key Support Level.

