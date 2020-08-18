Tesla Makes a New Record High Again

Can Tesla reach 2,000?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2020 9:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesla Makes a New Record High...Again

On Monday, Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker gapped up 1.6% at the open and finished the day up 11.2% making another record high at 1,845.86, bringing its year-to-date gains up to roughly 335%.   

Looking at a daily chart, Tesla's stock price appears to be rising inside of an ascending wedge pattern that began to form in the first quarter of 2020. The RSI is showing bullish momentum and sitting just below 80 in overbought territory. Price will likely continue to advance to touch the upper trendline around the 2,000 level. If price reaches the 2,000 handle, we could see a wave of optimistic buyers enter the market and push the price even higher causing it to break out to the upside of the ascending wedge pattern. However, given the overbought reading on the RSI traders should be prepared for a pull back that could bring price down to its 1,795 support level, where a bounce could occur. If price breaks below the 1,795 support level, then we may see a bounce at 1,675.                         



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Looking at a 30 minute intraday chart, Tesla's stock price is advancing at rapid pace and using the 20-periood moving average (MA) as support. On a short-term basis if price breaks below the 20-period MA one should be cautious. However, looking back to price action in early July, we can see that even though price broke the 20-period MA it found support on the 50-period MA before continuing to rise. Thus, speculators should use the 50-period MA as the pivot point for intraday trading.  



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Trade

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
Today 11:36 PM
AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
Today 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
Today 08:46 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Outperforming US stocks join global meltdown
Today 05:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after retail sales cast doubts over early Fed rate cuts
Today 02:11 PM
DAX, FTSE China A50 analysis: Stocks plunge as rate cut bets trimmed
Today 12:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:00 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:42 AM
      japan_03
      Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:21 AM
        japan_09
        Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2024 05:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.