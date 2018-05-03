Thoughts on Tesla’s share price chart

The stock trading some 7% lower for the year by last session’s close emboldened Tesla bears, perhaps including those of the bonehead variety, some of whom made a tidy sum last year, when Tesla was for a brief time the most shorted stock of its size on the U.S. stock market. Currently sellers are focusing intensely on strong attempts by buyers to arrest the decline from an all-time high last September just short of $390. Having based at 241.9 earlier this month, corroborating a consolidation low in mid-March, TSLA was on a tear between the end of last month, before crashing into resistance that coincided with a high in September 2014 at $291.4, another in July 2015 ($286.65), followed by a high close to the 2015 one at $287.4 in mid-Feb 2017, and former double bottoms on a monthly basis in May and July last year equating to 303.48. The year’s decline has also created a channel which also capped earlier attempts to recover, though with a violation of its lower falling trend line the picture could be about to get more disorderly. The long-term trend represented by Tesla’s 200-day moving average is no longer supportive with the stock breaking below it in March and the threshold reversing a prior rise to point lower. The stock’s battle with $303 will be its most pivotal one in the very near term.

Either way, investors’ mood changed after less-than-professional outbursts by Musk during Wednesday’s post-earnings conference call. The CEO described analysts at various times during the call as "Barnacles”, “flufferbots”, and “bonehead bears” and eventually refused to take their questions. Together with doubts around the credibility of Tesla’s new production and financial targets, the impression of a company going through a difficult stage led by an unreceptive CEO, was unattractive.