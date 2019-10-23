Tencent AIA may torpedo Hang Seng Index

click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 26700

Pivot (key resistance): 27000

Supports: 26140, 25500 & 24870/500

Next resistance: 28200

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 27000 pivotal resistance for potential push down towards 26140 before targeting the next support at 25500 within a major range consolidation configuration in place since 26 Oct 2018 low seen in the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures).

However, a clearance with a daily close above 27000 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective rebound towards the upper limit of the major range configuration; setting sight on 28200 in the first step (former swing low areas of 26 Jun/09 July 2019 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous decline from 03 May high to 15 Aug 2019 low).

Key elements