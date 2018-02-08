Ten Year Treasury yields eye three percent

Investor focus on Treasurys is intensifying

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 8, 2018 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

10-Year Treasury yields eye 3%

Hot right now

After the global stock market correction, investor scrutiny on collapsing U.S. Treasurys has intensified. And with conditions still edgy, it’s little surprise markets are mapping almost any Fed, fiscal or the dollar news against the 40% rise of 10-year yields since September.

Lucky 3%

Their proximity to the ‘psychological’ round number of 3% adds further tension. On Monday, the rate hit 2.885%. It had not been as elevated since January 2014. Whilst hovering in the vicinity, probability that the rate will reach 3% in short order is higher than at any other time since December 2013, when the last 3% print occurred. ‘Psychological’ levels have psychological effects.  For one thing, the closer the yield gets to that key level, the more intense the feedback loop between expectations and the yield itself becomes. Momentum could carry the yield well past the 3% marker if volatility takes hold. Possible outcomes of such effects are fresh in the mind.

Hawkish BoE hints as Fed doves appear

It’s also worth keeping an eye on ‘event risk’ for the remainder of the week. Treasurys have already shrugged off a U.S. government spending deal reached overnight that averts another shutdown. China’s lowest dollar trade surplus in a year, out this morning, also caused barely a ripple. Still, Thursday’s Bank of England statement could emit hawkish sparks that weigh further on gilts and keep global debt under pressure. Fed commentary could pull yields in the other direction. Philly Fed president Harker, speaking later, may reiterate cautions last month that two rate rises might be more “appropriate” this year than the three pencilled in by most FOMC colleagues. That would echo suggestions by Chicago Fed president Evans, on Wednesday, that the Fed could pause hikes till mid-year. Yields largely shrugged off Evans’ words but may soften on a swift repeat. Commentary from Minneapolis Fed president Kashkari, a known dove, also scheduled Thursday, could have a similar effect.

Near-term technicals

At the time of writing the 10-year yield was at 2.8349%. Still well clear of the 2.611%-2.676% support zone established before last week’s acceleration. Thursday’s high so far is 2.844%, compared to Wednesday’s late-night 2.861% peak. With little traction near Friday’s 2.852% close, that rate looks increasingly like resistance. However, lower highs and higher lows in recent sessions form a ‘pennant’ (flag) continuation pattern. Chart technicians often interpret these as precursors to a near-term vault.

U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield price chart – daily intervals

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index

Related tags: Dollar Interest rates Fed BOE

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.