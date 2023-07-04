DAX, FTSE and gold outlook - Technical Tuesday

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 4, 2023 10:00 PM
3518 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With the US out celebrating Independence Day holiday, it should be a quieter day in the markets. With that in mind, this edition of Technical Tuesday is going to be a light one. We will get technical on the gold outlook and provide analysis on the FTSE and DAX.

FTSE outlook: UK index needs to reclaim 200-day

The FTSE has stabilised in the last few sessions, finding good support around 7400-7500 range, where it had previously staged a breakout from at the end of March. Back then, the bears were trying to hold the index below the 200-day average, but it was a bit like keeping a ball in water. As soon as it was released, it shot higher. Now, we are in a similar situation again with the 200-day, now at 7550ish, is trying to hold the index down. If it gives way, then expect the FTSE to rally sharply.

ftse outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

DAX outlook: German index testing key support

Despite all the economic uncertainty across the Eurozone, the German index has had a great year, reaching a fresh all-time high in mid-June. But since then, it has turned a bit more volatile, initially staging a sharp sell-off and then rebounding strongly, before falling again at the start of this week. All told, there’s little technical evidence to suggest the bullish trend is over just yet. So, we will look for support levels to hold and resistances to break. One such support level is around 16000 (give or take 20 points), the base of Friday’s breakout. Once resistance, this area could turn into support and trigger another wave of buying pressure. We will only entertain the bearish case should this level give way decisively on a closing basis.

DAX outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Gold outlook: Can metal break out of wedge?

Gold has been trending lower inside a falling wedge pattern ever since its breakout to a new all-time high in May failed to hold. The bulls have been disappointed with the lack of upside follow-through, thanks to rising bond yields amid renewed push by major central banks to tame stubborn inflation.

 

The bullish trend ended in May when the breakout above the August 2020 record high of $2075 immediately failed. Subsequently, gold went on to break below its 21-day moving average, which is a popular short-term trend indicator. This MA has consistently provided resistance to any gold advance during June. We are now very close to testing it again, with the metal also approaching $1932 resistance level.

Conservative gold traders will now want to see if the buyers will show up and push the price of gold through the above resistance area and therefore the trend resistance of the falling wedge pattern, or we simply resume lower again.

For now, the short-term gold outlook remains bearish as price continues to break down short-term support levels and gets offered on any bounces. Will that change later this week? Well, a lot will now depend on incoming data and we have plenty of that starting Wednesday, when US investors are also back in town.

 

Key support levels such as $2000, $1980 and now $1932ish have broken down. The latter is now the most important short-term level to watch as price tests it from underneath. For as long as gold holds below this $1932 level, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside towards $1900. Below $1900, the next big level is around $1850/55 area, which marks the base of the breakout in March and the 200-day average.

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

Technical analysis FAQs

What is technical analysis?

Technical analysis is a method used to evaluate financial markets using historical price data to identify trends and patterns. The theory is that previous trading activity can give insight into future price movements.

Learn more about technical analysis

How do I get the latest USD/JPY news?

You can get the latest USD/JPY news and price movements from our in-house team of experts.

Head to our news and analysis section for the most recent updates. Alternatively, you can access a live Reuters newsfeed on our trading platform.

How do you analyse DXY?

You analyse the US dollar index (DXY) in the same way you would a currency pair or stock index. The key difference is it’s not just one currency against another, but the dollar against six others. So, if the dollar is expected to decline against one – but not all – of the currencies, the DXY may not move.

Learn more about the dollar index

 

What does it mean if DXY goes up?

If the US dollar index (DXY) goes up, it means that the US dollar is gaining in value compared to a basket of other global currencies. Alternatively, if the DXY falls, it means the dollar has lost strength in comparison to other currencies.

See our guide to the US dollar

 

What is the best indicator for GBP/USD?

Technical analysis of the British pound against the US dollar (GBP/USD) is commonly based on indicators such as moving averages and oscillators. These give traders insights into the direction and strength of trends and areas of support and resistance.

Discover the most popular technical indicators

Related tags: Trade Ideas Technical Tuesday Trade Ideas and Alerts Gold FTSE Dax GER40

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
By:
Joshua Warner
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.