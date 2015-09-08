technical trading analysis report 8 september 2015 2116652015

City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD. […]


September 8, 2015 11:42 PM
City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.


EUR/USD has dropped down to trade just above key support around the 1.1100 level and continues to carry an overall bearish bias.

GBP/USD has rebounded substantially after dropping to major support around 1.5200, but the 1.5500 level should hold as strong resistance on any further upside move.

USD/JPY has continued to trade with high volatility in line with global equity markets but should now find some support after recent large declines.

AUD/USD is fluctuating just below the key 0.7000 level and could have further to fall to extend its sharp bearish trend.

USD/CAD has been trading just below its recent long-term highs, but could rise further in the event of a continuing strong US dollar and weak crude oil.

