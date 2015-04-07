technical trading analysis report 7th april 2015 1262302015
Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.
The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.
EUR/USD has consolidated within a triangle pattern and continues to carry a bearish trend bias.
GBP/USD has also consolidated near its multi-year lows and could be poised for another leg down.
USD/JPY has reasserted its bullish push towards 122.00 resistance.
AUD/USD continues to be weighed down just off its long-term lows and could soon resume its strongly entrenched downtrend.