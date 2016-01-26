City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD continues to consolidate above the 1.0800 support level, but could be poised to resume its downtrend on any re-break below 1.0800.

GBP/USD has made a moderate rebound off its recent multi-year lows, but continues to trade within a strong bearish trend.

USD/JPY has risen above 118.00 once again as equity markets have regained some stability, but any further volatility could lead to another drop for the currency pair.

AUD/USD has rebounded but remains heavily pressured towards a potential breakdown to new long-term lows.

USD/CAD has continued to pull back sharply, but could soon resume its climb on persistently weak crude oil prices.