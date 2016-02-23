City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD has broken down below 1.1100 support and could be poised to resume its entrenched bearish trend.

GBP/USD has accelerated its plunge and is on track to extend its sharp downtrend.

USD/JPY has dropped once again towards its recent long-term lows as risk aversion and market volatility continue to boost the safe haven yen.

AUD/USD has risen steadily in the past month, but could now be faced with increased resistance to further gains.

USD/CAD has fallen sharply in the past month, but could soon see a rebound on continued weakness in crude oil prices.