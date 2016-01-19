City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2016-01-19

EUR/USD continues to consolidate within a relatively tight trading range, but could be poised to resume its downtrend on any re-break below 1.0800 support.

GBP/USD has continued to drop sharply, having just hit and broken down below its 1.4250 support target.

USD/JPY still remains below 118.00 on recent stock market volatility, and could fall further if turmoil in the equity markets resumes.

AUD/USD has rebounded on a tentative stabilization of the financial and economic concerns in China, but still carries a significant bearish bias.

USD/CAD has hit its upside target at 1.4600 and could break out to new multi-year highs on extreme weakness in crude oil prices.