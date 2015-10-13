technical trading analysis report 13 october 2015 2434732015

October 14, 2015 1:51 AM
City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.


EUR/USD has continued its gradual rise within a prolonged consolidation, but the 1.1450 level could prove to be a strong resistance barrier to further gains.

GBP/USD has fallen from major resistance around a key downtrend line and the 50-day moving average, and could drop further towards the 1.5000 level.

USD/JPY has dropped to the bottom of its prolonged triangle consolidation, and continues to carry a strong bearish bias.

AUD/USD has stalled in its recent rebound and could move towards a revisit of its long-term lows.

USD/CAD has tentatively rebounded before reaching down to key 1.2800 support and could soon begin to recover its recent losses.

