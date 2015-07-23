According to the latest Domain Group Housing Price report, median house prices in Sydney are at AU$1,000,616, having risen 22.9 per cent in the short space of just 12 months.

Though the usual concerns have been raised about housing affordability in Australia’s capital city, as well as the yawning gap between its housing ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’ it is clear that Sydney has, according to the report, “emerged as a significant player in the international property market.”

No doubts that Sydney real estate is in boom-time, but could it be in bubble territory?

The current, strident rise in housing prices in Sydney have overshadowed the halcyon days of 2001 and 2002, when house prices surged 22.8 per cent over a year. On quarterly comparison basis, the June quarter of 2002 was remarkable for its 6.7 per cent growth, but that pales into comparison with the latest (June) quarter for Sydney, with prices jumping 8.4 per cent.

And no prizes for guessing that low interest rates are causing the runaway rise in Sydney house prices.

Says Domain senior economist Andrew Wilson, as quoted by The Guardian: “The main catalyst has been low mortgage rates, the lowest since the mid-1960s. It’s a perfect storm of local supply and demand factors generating the price growth. A strong local economy, coupled with high levels of migration and a chronic undersupply of housing and record levels of investor activity have also been a significant contributor.”

In fact, Sydney’s median house price is now higher than London’s average of AU$900,000 and getting near to New York’s AU$1.5 million. A recent report said that Australian real estate still holds a lot of allure for foreign investors, not least because of the increasingly cheaper Australian dollar.

Figures from National Australia Bank show that foreigners bought over 28 per cent of all new apartments in Melbourne in the June quarter, according to Business Spectator. “Despite stricter restrictions on foreign investment in the established residential property market, the survey suggests foreign buyers play a fairly significant role in this segment of the Australian housing market,” NAB said.

Foreign Investment Review Board figures show that China is the largest foreign real estate investor in Australia, followed by the US.

So the cheap Aussie is attracting foreign investors to Sydney housing, while ultra-low interest rates, and tax provisions, are encouraging domestic housing speculators to flip a profit by investing in the sector.

Are interest rates headed lower?

Speaking at a luncheon in Sydney Wednesday, RBA Governor said: “A period of somewhat disappointing, even if hardly disastrous, economic growth outcomes, and inflation that has been well contained, has seen interest rates decline to very low levels. The question of whether they might be reduced further remains, as I have said before, on the table.”

But would-be owner-occupiers of Sydney housing may take heart that Mr. Stevens has qualified the rationale for future interest rates with an emphasis on financial stability: “It is not quite good enough simply to say that evidence of continuing softness should necessarily result in further cuts in rates, without considering the longer-term risks involved.”