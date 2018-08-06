SYD Breakout from A B C retracement

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd, formerly Sydney Airport Holdings Limited, holds the ownership of Sydney Airport. Sydney airport is one of Australia’s most important pieces of infrastructure. It is the international gateway into and out of Australia. The airport is also an essential part of Australia’s east coast transport network, connecting to more than 90 destinations around the world.

Sydney Airport Holdings makes a significant contribution to our local and national economies, generating $30.8 billion in economic activity a year. This contribution is equivalent to 6.4% of the NSW economy.

The daily chart of SYD Sydney Airports shows the decline following the ex-dividend event on the 28th July.

Clear buyer support has been found at $6.95 on two occasions during July; this follows the A, B, C corrective move lower. Currently the stock price is now moving outside the descending trend line from the high price rejection level. With the first retracement low made on July the 12th and the following retest complete, it is now considered the overall price base is now in place. The daily chart offers a breakout buy set up, with the Stop loss set at $7.00

The larger view Weekly chart of Sydney Airports clearly shows price resistance at $7.60, the current retracement of price now shows an inside trading range, this is where the price bar / candle has a lower high and a higher low than the previous week. These periods of indecision often show the price at a turning point. The Weekly chart also shows the **Relative strength Indicator remaining over the key “50” level.

** Relative strength Indicator is regarded as a price momentum indicator, indicator values over the 50 level are regarded as showing positive momentum, with values below the 50 level indicating the loss of price momentum.