swedish kronas deflation problem audsek prospects 885922014

With much talk about AUD outperformance and CAD underperformance so far this year, time to focus on Sweden’s SEK, which is the only currency alongside […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2014 4:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With much talk about AUD outperformance and CAD underperformance so far this year, time to focus on Sweden’s SEK, which is the only currency alongside CAD to have fallen against USD so far this year out of the top 11-traded currencies.

SEK’s main problem is stubbornly low inflation, standing at -0.2% y/y. Within the group of top-11 traded currencies, Sweden’s negative inflation compares with Switzerland’s -0.1%. Sweden’s budget deficit of 1.5% of GDP and current account surplus at 5.5% of GDP pales in comparison to Switzerland’s budget and current account surplus balances of 0.5% and 10.1% of GDP.

SEK was dealt a fresh blow today after comments from Riksbank deputy governor Jochnick indicating inflation was “clearly too low” and about the importance to boost inflation to 2.0%. The comments were interpreted as a signal for an imminent rate cut at the April 9 meeting, which would be the first easing since November.

Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research from its part is also pushing for further rate cuts, arguing that high household debt will not be impacted by a minor change in interest rates or house prices.

Higher real interest rates

Sweden’s deflation of 0.2% and repo rate of 0.75% means that the real repo rate stands at 0.95%, which compares to Norway’s -1.85. One factor. which may cause the Riksbank to pause next month is the stronger than expected release of Q4 GDP at 1.7% q/q from prior 0.5% against forecasts of 0.6%. But the Riksbank may well consider the priority of negative inflation and slash interest rates, which remain above most of the G7.

In the event of no rate cut, the Riksbank will likely issue a particularly dovish statement aimed at further weakening the krona.

Swedisk krona vs euro & Australian dollar

SEK’s fortunes appear to worsen into Q2, with USDSEK likely to regain its 200-week moving average near 6.66 and EURSEK slated to strengthen towards the 9.30. EURSEK is seen gaining due to policy factors but Volkswagen’s anticipated bid for Scania may be associated with renewed resistance facing EUR. A deal would likely by finalized by April 25.

Yet, if we anticipate further Aussie gains versus USD and EUR on the basis of dissipated jawboning from the RBA, then it makes sense to anticipate fresh gains in AUDSEK now that the pair is posting its first monthly gain in four months. The AUDSEK chart below shows each time the pair tested its 200-month moving average it went on to rebound towards its 100-month MA and beyond. A 3.0% advance towards 6.15, followed by 6.40 would be in order for this summer, especially of the RBA-Riksbank yield advantage remained at least intact, or widened.

Swedish Krona vs Aussie

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.