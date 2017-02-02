Suncorp Group, a leading insurer in Australia and New Zealand that provides banking, general insurance, life insurance and superannuation products will release its interim fiscal 2017 earnings on Thursday, 09 February 2017.

Since 09 November 2016 (post U.S Presidential election), Suncorp has continued to outperform the benchmark ASX 200 index where it has gained 15% as at Thursday, 02 February 2017 versus a return of 9.6% seen on the ASX 200.

One of fundamental factors that supports Suncorp’s outperformance is its dividend pay-out. Its annual dividend growth rate in the last five year is at 14.21% which surpassed the industry average rate of 11.22%. In addition, its average five-year dividend yield is at 5.42% which is almost doubled the industry average of 2.5%.

In the incoming earnings release, consensus for Suncorp’s dividend yield is pegged at 5.78% (close to its 5-year average) which is more than the average dividend yield of the benchmark ASX 200 at 4.2%.

Therefore, Suncorp is considered as a defensive stock where it may outperform in a period of rising risk aversion.

Let us now take a look at Suncorp from a technical analysis perspective.

Technical chart of Suncorp Group (ASX: SUN)

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key technical elements

The long-term bullish trend remains intact as Suncorp continues to evolve above a major ascending trendline in place since the March 2009 low of 4.36 now acting as a support at 12.04.

In the medium-term, Suncorp has started to evolve within an ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low with the channel support at 12.04 (confluences with the aforementioned major ascending trendline).

The upper boundary of the ascending channel stands at the 14.70/95 zone which confluences with the upper boundary of the ascending channel, swing highs of 03 February/04 August 2015 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 11 February 2016 low.

The daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a test and reversed up from its support just above its oversold region. This observation suggests that upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 12.65

Pivot (key support): 12.04

Resistance: 14.70/95

Next supports: 11.27 & 10.11

Conclusion

In the short-term, Suncorp may see a minor decline first towards the 12.65 intermediate support (former swing highs of 23 September/07 October 2016 & the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 09 November 2016 low) and as long as the 12.04 pivotal support holds, another potential upleg is likely to materialises to target the next resistance at 14.70/95.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 12.04 is likely to invalidate the preferred multi-month bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 11.27 and even the significant February 2016 swing low of 10.11.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.