Sunac China is Facing a Selloff on High Debt Ratio

On last Friday, Sunac China (1918), a leading property developer in China, slumped more than 5% as rumors said China Evergrande (3333) may face a potential default ......

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2020 8:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sunac China (1918.HK) is Facing a Selloff on High Debt Ratio

On last Friday, Sunac China (1918), a leading property developer in China, slumped more than 5% as rumors said China Evergrande (3333) may face a potential default as it may need to repay investors 19 billion dollars by January, unless regulators approve its listing on the Shenzhen stock exchange, according to Bloomberg.

In fact, Sunac China's total debt to equity reached 388.68% in the 2019 fiscal year, while China Evergrande was 549%. Both of them have very high debt ratios. Investors are worried that the default of bond could cause the break of the company's cash flow.

From a technical point of view, the stock broke below the rising trend line drawn from March low, indicating the bearish reversal signal. In addition, the prices are capped by a declining trend line drawn from July's high.

Currently, the stock posted a rebound after failing to penetrate the low of March at HK$25.00, but it is still trading below both declining 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The bearish readers could set the resistance level at HK$32.00, while support levels would be located at HK$28.65 and HK$25.00.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Stocks China

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls after NFP smashed forecasts
Today 02:44 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 08:05 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
Today 04:56 AM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.