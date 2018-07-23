Super Retail Group Limited is primarily involved in the retail industry. The Company's principal activities include retailing of auto parts and accessories, tools and equipment; retailing of boating, camping, outdoor equipment, fishing equipment and apparel, and retailing of sporting equipment, bicycles, bicycle accessories and apparel.

Brands include Amart Sports, which provides leisure sports products; BCF, an outdoor retailer; Rays, an outdoor entertainment and camping leisure business.

SUL has again entered the BUY level with the Weekly chart now providing a “Cup and Handle” pattern.

A further price target of $11.00 has been established from this bullish pattern.

Within the development of the “handle” is the **Fake out candle, this is where the market has made a new lower low but immediately reversed.

Following on 8 trading session’s sellers again fail to follow through with price moving higher to the June highs of $9.0.

The relative strength Indicator 14 remains above the key “50” level indicating continuing positive price momentum.

The Stop loss is indicated at $8.35 as price at this level would represent an exit based on a trend breakdown. An early primary UP trend is being established.

The Weekly chart shows the MACD indicator confirming with an earlier Swing buy signal in place a continuing to rise over the “0” line.

As price is now approaching the Neck line, the last Candle is an expanding range from the previous sessions, this shows buyer momentum in this emerging primary trend.

*The Fake out, is observed by a new low being made after 10 bars or more. The following price movements immediately rally higher showing the buyers in control.