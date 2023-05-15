Indices bounce on Debt Talk Optimism

Optimism is growing that the White House will reach an agreement with the Republican House. Traders are also monitoring a plethora of Federal Reserve members speaking publicly this week, with one already going on record to suggest more rate hikes are possible. Fed fund futures currently predict an assumed pause in rate hikes going forward, with rate cuts starting in September, with up to three overall cuts in place by the end of the year. Manufacturing data for New York State provided a reminder that recession could be around the corner.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
May 16, 2023 3:47 AM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Optimism is growing that the White House will reach an agreement with the Republican House. Traders are also monitoring a plethora of Federal Reserve members speaking publicly this week, with one already going on record to suggest more rate hikes are possible. Fed fund futures currently predict an assumed pause in rate hikes going forward, with rate cuts starting in September, with up to three overall cuts in place by the end of the year. Manufacturing data for New York State provided a reminder that recession could be around the corner.

Atlanta Fed President hints at more rate hikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said more rate hikes are possible, stating that he doesn’t expect any rate cuts this year, as inflation is likely to be stickier than markets believe, and if anything, “we may have to go up.” While he admitted progress on inflation, he added that the appropriate current policy is to ‘wait and see how much the economy slows’ from the existing policy actions. Bostic’s bias going forward continues to be that rates may need to go a bit higher to do the job of getting inflation down to the 2% mandated level.

New York State survey hints at recession

  • The Empire State manufacturing index for May came in at -31.8, compared to an expected -2, reflecting sharp contraction for the sector in the state of New York – notably compared to +10.8 last month. (A minus number reflects month-on-month contraction in the sector)
  • New orders and shipments plunged this month, after a significant rise in April
  • Delivery times shortened somewhat, and inventories also contracted
  • Employment and hours worked slipped lower for the fourth consecutive month
  • Capital spending plans are sluggish, reflecting pessimism about future conditions
  • However, prices continued to rise at roughly the same rate as the previous month (not a good sign for the inflation outlook)

Indices and Regional Banks bounce back, Dollar flat

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices were up by 0.3%, 0.7% and 1.4% -- and the KBW Regional Bank Index also rose 2.6%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was unchanged at 17.2
  • The dollar index was unchanged at 102.25, sticking above its long-term support level, with and Dollar/Sterling and Euro/Dollar up 0.7% and 0.3% respectively
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries rose modestly to 4.00% and 3.51%, respectively

Gold holds above 2K mark, Oil falls, Grains and Oilseed prices bounce

  • Gold prices were unchanged at $2,022 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices fell 1.8% to $71.3 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed prices were mostly higher, with wheat leading the way with more than 3% gains following a bullishly construed crop report from the US Department of Agriculture’s bullish crop report on Friday
  • Wheat prices lead the way, with 4% gains in Chicago and gains of more than 3% in Kansas City and Minneapolis
  • Soybean prices were also strong on good domestic crush demand following late-week reports that Rosario had cut its Argentine production estimate to 21.5 million metric tons, with some soymeal business rumored to be switching to US origin
  • Corn prices came along for the ride, supported by strength in wheat and soybean prices, and added support coming from this morning's USDA export inspection numbers

US Department of Agriculture’s bullish crop reports

  • USDA’s Friday crop report had plenty of positive surprises. News on wheat was bullish; bearish for corn and soybean
  • It’s new-crop corn exports are 300 million bushels too high in my opinion, when you work it through the global balance sheet, largely due to an overly optimistic Chinese import target

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds Suderman says

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.