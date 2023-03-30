Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty

Stocks were generally higher at midday, but lack any strong impetus to move higher. Consumer spending grew less than expected in the fourth quarter, reflecting apprehension over the direction of the economy. That, combined slower GDP growth, continues to fuel Wall Street’s argument that the Fed “must” pivot its policy in the months ahead to end rate rises, and start rate cuts. However, Labor market data out today illustrate have a very tight jobs market, which continues to feed wage inflation. No easy answers …
For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.


Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 31, 2023 3:21 AM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks were generally higher at midday but lack any strong impetus to move higher. Consumer spending grew less than expected in the fourth quarter, reflecting apprehension over the direction of the economy. That, combined with slower GDP growth, continues to fuel Wall Street’s argument that the Fed “must” pivot its policy in the months ahead to end rate rises, and start rate cuts. However, Labor market data out today illustrate that we still have a very tight jobs market, which continues to feed wage inflation. No easy answers …

For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/

Indices up, Dollar and Bonds weaker

  • The broad S&P 500 index was up 0.5% at 4,049, while the tech heavy NASDAQ was up 0.7% at 12,004
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, edged up 19.5
  • The dollar index was 0.4% lower 102.4, with £/$ 1.24 and €‎/S 1.09
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries were higher at 4.14% and 3.57%, respectively

Oil stronger, US planting intentions anticipated

  • Crude oil prices were up 1.6% by midday to $74.17 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed traders focused on positioning ahead of tomorrow's highly-anticipated quarterly grain stocks and planting intentions reports, known for surprises
  • These reports tend to set the tone for the rest of the spring as they focus the trade on domestic supply and demand fundamentals
  • Much of the focus of the market tomorrow will be on USDA's planting intentions. The trade expects it to show that farmers "intend" to plant 90.9 million acres of corn and 88.2 million acres of soybeans in the upcoming growing season; Arlan Suderman estimatesthat farmers intend to plant 92.0 million acres of corn and 88.5 million acres of soybeans
  • A fiery train derailment this morning near Raymond, Minnesota involved rail cars containing ethanol and corn syrup, but with was little market impact

Real economy growth moderates, labor market tight

  • Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter of last year, a shade below the 2.7% forecast
  • Personal consumption expenditures grew slower than expected, at just 1.0% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis, revised down from previously stated 1.4%
  • First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 198,00 in the week ending March 25, up from 191,000 the previous week and ahead of analyst expectations of 195,00
  • The four-week moving average rose to 198,250 claims, up from 196,250 the previous week

China challenges US support for Taiwan, expect fireworks

  • China has demanded there be no diplomatic contact between US and Taiwanese leaders in the United States
  • When contacts happen, and they inevitably do, China punishes the US, Taiwan or both
  • If Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meets US leaders, as planned, expect fireworks
  • China warns of a “serious confrontation” if her meeting with Congressional speaker Kevin McCarthy takes place
  • Like the August Pelosi visit to Taiwan speaker Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy cannot now be seen as backing down to the Chinese government; China has also put itself in a position of being unable to back down from its threats

Russian grain trading loses more foreign partners, grain prices could benefit

  • More foreign companies pull out of the Russian grain trading business under pressure from President Putin’s regime – Russian farmers will ultimately the losers, and could limit production going forwards
  • The near-term market impact is to create uncertainty, leading speculative fund managers to exit large short positions, and putting upward pressure on grain prices
  • Louis Dreyfus will be the next foreign grain company to pull out of Russia, Bloomberg reports, following Viterra and Cargill
  • Grain is still expected to continue to flow out of Russia, but on Russia’s terms and with less transparency over what’s happening inside the country

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist.

Read more of Arlan’s thoughts at StoneX Market Intelligence at https://my.stonex.com/

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.