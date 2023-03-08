Suderman says: Powell left market’s guessing on rates hikes, but data argues for a 50-point hike in March

Fed Chair Powell left market’s guessing on the path for rate hikes, citing data as the main determinant. Markets were weaker on his testimony, and the dollar continued to be strong, as jobs data continues to point to inflation risks.

Rate hikes will track data on inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testified that "we are not on a preset path" for monetary tightening decisions as he spoke to the House Financial Services Committee, and will remain "data dependent"

However, the overall tone continues to be that rates will likely need to be raised higher and for longer than previously anticipated

No decisions have yet been made regarding the size of the next rate hike on March 22, and there is still plenty of data coming out between now and then that could impact that decision

Fed fund futures suggested 72% odds of a 50-basis point rate hike on March 22, up from 30% last week Financial markets and oil weaker, dollar stronger

Broad stock market indices were modestly weaker from the opening bell

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, suggesting more fear and traded between 19 and 20

The dollar index strengthened to 105.7 by midday, up 1.5% this week

Yields on 10-year Treasuries touched 3.99%, close to the psychologically important four-point mark