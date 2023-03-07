Suderman says: Fed Governor Powell spooks markets with rate hike fears

Testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked financial markets, with stocks and bonds lower and the dollar higher, after he drove interest rate expectations higher for longer, with futures expectations now peaking at 5.75% to 6.00%, and staying high into next year

Powell argues Fed faces more inflation challenges

Powell indicated that it may be necessary to ratchet the pace and scale of rate hikes as economic data came in stronger than expected since the latest meeting of the Federal Open Meeting Committee

The Fed is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes "if the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted”

Policymakers will watch Friday's jobs report, and updated inflation data ahead of that next Fed meeting