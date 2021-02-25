﻿

Stronger US rates and weaker stocks push USDMXN higher

As a result of risk off, emerging markets currencies also took a hit.

February 26, 2021 3:36 AM

Stronger US rates and weaker stocks push USD/MXN higher

US interest rates have been moving higher as of late and today, it weighed on stocks. Major indexes, such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, were down nearly 3%-4%.  Emerging markets tend to move lower in a risk off environment.  As a result of risk off, emerging markets currencies also took a hit. (USD/EM currency higher).   One of these pairs is the USD/MXN, which broke out above key resistance.

USD/MXN had been in a descending wedge since putting in highs on April 6th, 2020.  The pair moved to new lows on January 20th of 19.5491 and has been moving higher since.  On February 19th, USD/MXN broke higher above the top, downward sloping trendline of a long-term, descending wedge.  Today the pair broke through the first horizontal resistance above the wedge near 20.8451. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, after price broke out of the longer-term descending wedge, USD/MXN moved up to 20.5994 and pulled back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of January 20th to the highs of January 29th, forming a new, shorter-term wedge. Price moved higher to the horizontal resistance at 20.8451, and today finally broke through.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price, an indication that price may be ready for a pullback.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If yields remain strong and the stock market remains weak, USD/MXN may continue higher.  Resistance above is at today’s highs near 20.9031. On the daily timeframe, the next revel of resistance is at the 200 Day Moving Average near 21.2388, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the April 2020 to the January 29th lows near 21.9351.  Support below is at the 20 .8451 horizontal support, then the lows low the short-term wedge near 19.8915 and finally the lows from January 20th at 19.5491.

Watch tot see if there follow through selling on Friday in stocks and bonds. 

Note that Friday is end of month, so there may be some funky flows coming through the markets, particularly around the 11:00am EST fix.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex MXN USD Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Today 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Today 01:14 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
Today 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Today 05:44 AM
AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
Today 03:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

crypto_10
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:41 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:44 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: Gearing up for a breakout?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:30 PM
        gpbusd_10
        US dollar forecast: April tends to weigh on USD, GBP/USD outperforms
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.