Today is all about the non-farm payrolls in the US, with the expected figure being around 180k jobs added and the unemployment dropping to 7.2% from 7.3%. Data yesterday gave the US some strength, with unemployment claims being better than expected and US growth beating estimates. Some positive data will keep USD strong for today, going into the data which is normally pretty thin in the lead up to the release.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3650 1.3630 1.3580 | Resistance 1.3680 1.3715 1.3830





USD/JPY

Supports 101.55 101.15 100.40 | Resistance 102.40 102.85 103.40





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6300 1.6260 1.6220 | Resistance 1.6350 1.6400 1.6445