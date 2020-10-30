Stronger JPY following better data

Japan's jobless rate was unchanged at 3.0% in September, below 3.1% expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2020 2:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stronger JPY following better data

This morning, official data showed that Japan's jobless rate was unchanged at 3.0% in September, below 3.1% expected, while industrial production rose 4.0% on month, better than +3.0% expected.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 106.15 as the nearest support would be set at September bottom at 104.00 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 103.00 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Support, What's Next?
Today 07:24 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for February Breakout
Today 07:13 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
Today 06:06 PM
Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
Today 05:30 PM
AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of January High
Today 04:55 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Battlelines Drawn at Key Pivot Zone
Today 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:30 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 01:54 PM
      jobs_01
      So how good is APD at predicting NFP, anyway?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 03:03 AM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 12:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.