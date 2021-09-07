Strong correlation between USDCAD and BTC

Currency traders can use this relationship between the 2 assets as another tool.

September 8, 2021 12:27 AM

Strong correlation between USDCAD and BTC

Check out the 1-hour price chart of USD/CAD below.  Earlier this morning, USD/CAD made a quick move higher from 1.2590 to 1.2643,  Price has been consolidating near the highs, creating a short-term pennant formation, while the RSI tries to unwind from overbought territory, currently at 76.40.  The target for the pennant formation is near 1.2690.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Overlaid on the USD/CAD chart is the price action for Bitcoin (orange line).  The 2 assets have been inversely related as of late.  Therefore, as Bitcoin trades higher, USD/CAD has been trading lower, and vice-versa.  Also notice at the bottom of the chart is the correlation coefficient between USD/CAD and Bitcoin.  This measures the strength of the relationship in the direction of the move between the 2 assets.  It is currently -0.94!  For reference, a reading of -1.00 is a perfect negative correlation, meaning they will move in opposite directions 100% of the tme.  -0.94 is pretty close!

CORRELATION MEASURES DIRECTION, NOT MAGNITUDE.  One should not assume that if BTC has a monster move in one direction, that USD/CAD will have a monster move in the opposite direction, only that it should move in the opposite direction based on the 1-hour correlation. 

The target for Bitcoin based on the pennant formation lower today is near 45,000.  If the cryptocurrency completes the move to target, USD/CAD should be on its way higher.  Currency traders can use this relationship between the 2 assets as another tool.  If BTC is to continue moving lower, traders may consider a long in USD/CAD given the current correlation.

Note that this is only a 1-hour chart.  The correlation is weaker on longer-term time frames.  Also, as one can see from the volatility of the correlation coefficient, it changes over time.  It is best to use this indicator when it is above +0.80 or below -0.80.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Bitcoin USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
Today 06:35 AM
Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
Today 04:52 AM
VIX logs wild swings in open interest (again), S&P 500 seeks direction
Today 02:33 AM
USD/JPY upside getting difficult as US economic data rolls over
Yesterday 11:18 PM
AUD/USD rises despite risk-off tone, USD, yields slammed post ISM
Yesterday 09:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Forex trading
USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
May 20, 2024 04:04 AM
    Research
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
      Research
      US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
        Research
        Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 21, 2023 02:21 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.