strength in the greenback and chinese selling trigger a crash in gold 1728642015

Gold is down and out as investors, the Chinese included, shun the yellow metal


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2015 10:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Somebody in China dumped 5 tonnes of gold on an unsuspecting Shanghai market in the space of two minutes just before 09:30 am Monday, causing the price of the shiny metal to slump nearly 4%, and giving rise to speculation that a big holder was forced to sell, or that determined and strategic sales were pressed amidst low liquidity to push the price down past the key $1,100 level.

August gold futures plumbed a low of $1,087.40 before rebounding to a high of 1,117.80. But the damage had been done and gold had shown its bearish hand. At 4 PM New York time August gold futures were back at $1,095.40, the lowest price seen in five years.

At the time of writing August gold futures were trading at $1098.30. Various reasons are being attributed to the ‘flash-crash’ plunge in gold, chief amongst them being the unremitting strength in the US dollar, due mainly to the steady US Fed jawboning on plans to hike interest rates sometime later this year. Rising interest rates and a strong dollar are strong disincentives to hold the yellow metal, which provides no income streams to the investor. Strength in the greenback makes gold more expensive to buy in Asia, thereby crimping its demand.

Meanwhile, gold’s allure as a safe-haven asset has been dented by the resolution of the Greek debt crisis, and the rebound in Chinese stocks. On the other hand, the US economy is churning out increasingly better macro economic numbers and corporate earnings have so far been by and large good – reasons enough for investors to consider stocks favourably over gold.

There are currently very few reasons for anyone to go out and buy the yellow metal. But that, in the peculiar nature of markets, is the very reason a contrarian would value in gold.

"One reason of the reasons that (gold) is attractive is that nobody thinks it's worthwhile anymore," says Jim Paulsen chief investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management, as quoted by AP. "That says that probably people have become complacent, which is exactly when you need gold."

On the ASX, however, investors in gold mining stocks rushed for the exits and the biggest losers on the S&P/ASX 200 in Monday’s trading session were gold miners. Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:CAH) was down 14.54 per cent, Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) slumped 10.08 per cent and Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) lost 9.61 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.