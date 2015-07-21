Somebody in China dumped 5 tonnes of gold on an unsuspecting Shanghai market in the space of two minutes just before 09:30 am Monday, causing the price of the shiny metal to slump nearly 4%, and giving rise to speculation that a big holder was forced to sell, or that determined and strategic sales were pressed amidst low liquidity to push the price down past the key $1,100 level.

August gold futures plumbed a low of $1,087.40 before rebounding to a high of 1,117.80. But the damage had been done and gold had shown its bearish hand. At 4 PM New York time August gold futures were back at $1,095.40, the lowest price seen in five years.

At the time of writing August gold futures were trading at $1098.30. Various reasons are being attributed to the ‘flash-crash’ plunge in gold, chief amongst them being the unremitting strength in the US dollar, due mainly to the steady US Fed jawboning on plans to hike interest rates sometime later this year. Rising interest rates and a strong dollar are strong disincentives to hold the yellow metal, which provides no income streams to the investor. Strength in the greenback makes gold more expensive to buy in Asia, thereby crimping its demand.

Meanwhile, gold’s allure as a safe-haven asset has been dented by the resolution of the Greek debt crisis, and the rebound in Chinese stocks. On the other hand, the US economy is churning out increasingly better macro economic numbers and corporate earnings have so far been by and large good – reasons enough for investors to consider stocks favourably over gold.

There are currently very few reasons for anyone to go out and buy the yellow metal. But that, in the peculiar nature of markets, is the very reason a contrarian would value in gold.

"One reason of the reasons that (gold) is attractive is that nobody thinks it's worthwhile anymore," says Jim Paulsen chief investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management, as quoted by AP. "That says that probably people have become complacent, which is exactly when you need gold."

On the ASX, however, investors in gold mining stocks rushed for the exits and the biggest losers on the S&P/ASX 200 in Monday’s trading session were gold miners. Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:CAH) was down 14.54 per cent, Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) slumped 10.08 per cent and Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) lost 9.61 per cent.