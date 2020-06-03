Stocks To Extend Surge Higher On Recovery Optimism

The broad risk on sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and improving supply and demand fundamentals are providing support for oil prices. According to API data, inventories declined -0.483 million barrels in the week 29th May, versus the addition of 8,731 million barrels the previous week. Attention is turning to the June OPEC meeting; traders are finding some reassurance from indications that Saudi Arabia and Russia are moving closer to agreeing a deal to extend output cuts.

WTI levels to watch

WTI is trading +2.5% in early trade at $37.87, it remains above the ascending trendline on 4 hour chart as it continue to cross the gap back towards early March’s pre- coronavirus $40.00 level.

Immediate resistance can be seen at $38.15 (overnight high) prior to $40.

Immediate support can be seen at 36.80 (today’s low) prior to $36.11 trendline support and $34.30 low (June 1st)









