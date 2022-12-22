Stocks tank

Santa rally, what Santa rally?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 23, 2022 3:51 AM
downtrend chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As you already know from my articles in the past, we have been highlighting the downside risks to equities. But when we had that big rally yesterday, a lot of market bulls wondered whether something had changed, although we maintained our bearish view. Lo and behold, the selling resumed today. Yesterday’s gains, gone. Sentiment, bearish. Once again, the market showed no upside follow-through. It is trapping the bulls. It appears as though Santa Rally is not happening this year. And you can understand why that may be the case, but first here’s how the S&P looks after today’s brutal selling:

 

SPX

Unsurprisingly, this current macro environment is not one you would associate with excessive risk-taking and that’s how it has proved once again. The economic outlook is not going to change overnight, which means much of the issues we are facing right now could well be with us well into 2023. And after a big rebound starting in October, much of the positivity about the Fed pivoting to a less hawkish stance has now been priced in. So, I reckon that the risks are skewed to the downside for stocks in 2023.

 

While optimism about inflation peaking may keep the downside risks limited, that is all I can think of in terms of something that could provide support for stocks. However, you can argue that at least some of this peak-inflation narrative is already priced in after the markets surged higher from their October lows. Without seeing a strong economic recovery to help boost revenue and profit for corporates, the equity markets will likely struggle to go higher in early parts of 2023

 

Something else that has been providing support all these years had been central bank support in terms of QE and record low interest rates. This is not going to be there anymore, with inflation is still very high. Government stimulus will be limited, if any, after they already spend vast amounts to help during the pandemic and now with energy crunch in Europe.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Indices US500 US500 SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.