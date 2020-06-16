UK unemployment beats, claimant count soars

The Pound barely acknowledged a mixed bag of labour market data, holding onto gains achieved overnight versus both the US Dollar and the Euro. The UK unemployment rate remained at multi decade lows of 3.9%, defying expectations of an increase to 4.7%. However, evidence of the covid-19 impact to the labour market was revealed through a sharp increase in the claimant count, which jumped by 528,900 well 50% higher than the 370,000 forecast.







Whilst the government’s furlough scheme offers an unprecedented amount of support to the UK labour market, we can expect to see this start to unravel in the coming months as the scheme is gradually withdrawn. US retail sales to rebound

Looking ahead the focus will shift to US retail. US retail sales are expected to post a record jump in May as states across the US started to reopen and 2.5 million Americans returned to work. An increase of 8% in sales is expected, however, this will only represent about a quarter of the historic drops experienced in March and April. Even so hints of a turnaround and signs of the green shoots of recovery could see risk sentiment bound higher, lifting stocks whilst weighing on the safe haven US Dollar.



Good news isn’t just confined to the US. Political momentum appears to have been injected into Brexit negotiations following high level talks between Boris Johnson and EU presidents. Boris saying that he sees no reason why a deal can’t be reached in July has boosted optimism that a deal is coming. The renewed optimism in both London and Brussels comes after recent talks stalled.