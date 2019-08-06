Stocks recovery could be shortlived

After yesterday’s bloodbath on Wall Street, index futures point to a rebound once trading gets underway shortly.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2019 7:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After yesterday’s bloodbath on Wall Street, index futures point to a rebound once trading gets underway shortly. European markets also staged a sharp recovery as sentiment improved. But it remains to be seen whether stocks will be able to push higher from here over the next few days, or the selling resumes. While the markets could recover a bit further, I remain sceptical that we will see new all-time highs any time soon. I think too much technical damage may have already incurred to suggest the bulls are still in control after a multi-month rally sent US indices to virgin territories and markets elsewhere to elevated levels, before the plunge that started last week. It is possible that a lot of people who bought near those record levels may use any rebounds as opportunities to close out their losing trades at breakeven or a small loss. Long-side liquidation will likely apply pressure on the indices.

In truth, a lot depends on the US-China trade dispute, which remains the main focal point after the US government formally named China a “currency manipulator” after the close of Wall Street on Monday. This came after Beijing allowed the renminbi to fall below 7 against the dollar for the first time in more than a decade, apparently in retaliation to the imposition of fresh tariffs on Chinese goods arriving in the US that were announced last week. However, after an initial dip on the news, stock index futures managed to rebound and were up noticeably at the time of writing. The People’s Bank of China set the daily currency fixing stronger than expected overnight, presumably to distance itself from the accusation it manipulates the yuan. Also supporting the markets is probably bargain hunting of companies with good fundamentals and short-covering elsewhere.

But unless something fundamentally changes regarding US-China trade dispute, I think that the path of least resistance remains to the downside for the global indices, despite today’s bounce. As such we expect key resistances to be defended and the selling to potentially resume later on in the week or possibly later on today. As the chart of the S&P 500 futures show, below, the index has now broken out of its bullish channel after taking out key support levels at 2946.00 and 2914.50. These levels are now going to be resistance, or potential resistance, to watch. On the downside, Monday’s low at 2820.50 is an important level to watch as the index has been able to climb back above it. So, it could turn into support. Below that, the 200-day average comes in at 2791.95, followed by the 38.2% Fib level at 2757.23.

Source: eSignal and City Index. 

Related tags: Indices China

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.