Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report

Stocks gave up morning gains as traders reconsidered a ‘good’, or slowing, jobs report. The rout saw declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by the close. Initial sentiment was that the Non Farm Payroll numbers would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot on interest rates, with no further increases and cutting rates sooner. Optimists focused on slowing job creation; pessimists looked to the low unemployment rate and the hotter-than-expected hourly earnings growth. The CME’s Fedwatch tool, a market gauge of future interest rates, and by a clear majority, neither anticipates a hike in rates this year, nor a cut in rates until March 2024. So, the jobs report appears not to have convinced the interest rate pessimists, perhaps most importantly amongst them the Fed, that rates will come down anytime soon.

Bottom-line: Risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Slowing jobs growth, strong wage increases – take your pick

The economy created 187,000 jobs in July, for thirty-one straight months of growth, and a shade below analyst expectations of 200,000. The previous month’s total was revised lower to 185,000 jobs created, down from the 209,000 originally reported. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, below an expected 3.6%. So weaker employment numbers, but not much, and an indication as we keep repeating that the US has a very tight labor market.

Service sector employment continues to outpace the manufacturing sector. The private sector created 172,00 jobs in July, matching analyst expectations, and up from a downwardly revised 128,000 the previous month. Manufacturing saw a net loss of 2,000 jobs in July as that sector remains in a recession.

Pay rates remain competitive top attract and retain workers. Average hourly earnings came in hotter than expected, rising 0.4% month-on-month and 4.4% year-on-year, beating an expected decline to 0.3% month-on-month and 4.2% year-on-year, respectively. Core inflation, driven by wages, will be tough to bring under 4%.

Our economists believe that Fed will see this report as justification to sustain a “higher and longer” interest rate policy. That said, there are plenty more data points to emerge before next month’s policy meeting, including another jobs report and a plethora of inflation data.

China eases path for rural migrants to move to cities to boost economy

China will encourage more skilled rural migrants to move from rural areas to the cities in its latest move to stimulate the economy. The property market accounts for at least 30% China’s gross domestic product. Policymakers hope that migrants moving to the cities will increase demand for housing, providing a boost to the property market, while also increasing demand for goods and services in these cities. China is loosening registration requirements for these migrant workers to facilitate the move. China also vowed to ease restrictions on overseas business travelers coming to China for meetings, exhibitions, or investments, but it provided few details.

Russian embargo might backfire on its own oil and grain exports

The Ukraine war continues to escalate in ways that impact commodity markets globally. While the world had become numb to lost shipments of Ukraine grain due to Russian strikes on its export infrastructure, with Russia and Brazil dumping record amounts of cheap wheat and corn on the world market, continued escalation of the war now threatens Russian wheat and oil exports. Despite Western embargos, many nations continue to buy Russian oil.

Escalation became obvious when two Ukraine drones attacked the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk overnight, home of a key naval base, and a major hub for Russian oil and grain exports. The port was only closed for a few hours before resuming operations, but the war has crossed another line. We’ve already seen the Kerch Strait closed to Russian cargo ships at night due to heightened security risks. Now this escalates the risks another step higher – something commodity markets will be monitoring. This event does not shut down Russian grain and oil shipments from the region, but it could happen.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

Equity markets fell back after early morning optimism, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 off 0.5%, 0.4% and 0.2% respectively

Global markets were higher, before US markets opened, with the FTSE 100, Dax and Nikkei 225 up 0.5%, 0.4% and 0.1% respectively

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 17.1, its highest level in over 2 months

Currencies and Bonds

The dollar index fell by 0.5% against a basket of currencies, to 102.0

Sterling and Euro dollar cross rates fell by 0.3% and 0.6% respectively, while the Yen rose by 0.6%

Bonds rallied strongly after the jobs report, the recent Fitch downgrade of US sovereign debt in the rear view mirror, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries falling back to 4.78% and 4.06% respectively

Commodities

Crude oil prices rose 1.3% to $82.6 per barrel, after Thursday’ OPEC+ meeting saw Saudi Arabia and Russia extend production cuts, with a hint that Russian exports might in any case suffer from an escalation in the Ukraine war

Gold and silver prices were up by 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively, at $1,978 per ounce and $23.7 per ounce

Soybean, wheat and corn prices were strong today on below-trend yields, and the impact of Russia’s effective blockade of Ukrainian grains

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com