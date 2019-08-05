Stocks extend falls on US China trade worries

The stock market sell-off gathered pace when Wall Street opened for trading earlier.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2019 9:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The stock market sell-off gathered pace when Wall Street opened for trading earlier. At the time of writing, the Dow was more than 600 points worse off, while the Nasdaq was 3% lower and S&P 500 about 2.5%. Sentiment has remained bearish ever since the middle of last week when US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced fresh tariffs on China. Beijing’s response was to allow its currency to fall sharply through the 7-yuan hurdle against the dollar to a record low today. And this has clearly annoyed Trump, who earlier in a tweet labelled China a currency manipulator, adding this was a “major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!”

The sell-off has been exacerbated by concerns over the global economy. In Europe, the closely-followed Sentix investor confidence fell further into pessimism territory, printing -13.7 versus -6.9 expected and -5.8 in July, while revisions showed German services PMI had expanded at a much slower pace than anticipated in July. In the US, growth in the dominant services sector slowed to its weakest level in nearly three years last month, according to the ISM.

As a result of the escalation in US-China trade spat and weakness in US data, calls for another 25-basis point rate cut have increased further. Consequently, we have seen fresh falls for the Dollar Index and benchmark US government bond yields.

As far as the S&P 500 is concerned, well it is not looking too good at the moment. After breaking back below key levels such as 2959 and 2941, today it has broken another old support at 2915 – this level will now be the key resistance to watch on any short-term rebound. The S&P has also broken its bullish trend line in a further blow to the bulls. As things stand therefore, the path of least resistance is now to the downside and will remain that way until and unless we see a clear bullish reversal pattern emerge.

Source: Trading View and City Index. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.