Stocks Aim Higher On US China Trade Optimism German GDP Revision

US consumer confidence

Looking ahead attention will turn towards US consumer confidence data. We saw a sharp drop in morale in July after the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index slumped to 92.6, down from 98.5 in June as concerns over the second wave of covid dented confidence. With coronavirus statistics improving and the reopening of the economy continuing confidence is expected to improve mildly again in August to 93. However, the reality is that this could go either way, particularly given the expiry of the additional $600 unemployment benefit and Congress’ failure to agree to a new rescue package.

Looking ahead attention will turn towards US consumer confidence data. We saw a sharp drop in morale in July after the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index slumped to 92.6, down from 98.5 in June as concerns over the second wave of covid dented confidence. With coronavirus statistics improving and the reopening of the economy continuing confidence is expected to improve mildly again in August to 93. However, the reality is that this could go either way, particularly given the expiry of the additional $600 unemployment benefit and Congress’ failure to agree to a new rescue package. Dax Chart





What’s more interesting for traders is how the German economy has been performing over more recent months and how German business see the outlook. The German IFO Business Climate Survey is likely to offer some insight here.The German IFO Business Climate is expected to continue rising in August to 92, up from 90.5 in July as the recovery from April’s 74.5 remains intact. Concerns over a second wave will be unnerving businesses and this could prevent the index from reaching pre-pandemic mid to high 90’s.