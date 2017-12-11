Stock of the day Ashtead

Ashtead are due to release their first half results on Tuesday and to say these are keenly awaited would be an understatement.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2017 8:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: 

Ashtead are due to release their first half results on Tuesday and to say these are keenly awaited would be an understatement. US focus The US economy is currently going from strength to strength, which provides a solid base for Ashtead business, given that the equipment hire firm earns around 90% of its revenue in the US, from its stateside division Sunbelt. Added to this, the firm is expected to have received a boost from repair and maintenance work stemming from the disruption caused by a particularly damaging and devastating Hurricane Season in August and September earlier this year. 

Tax cut beneficiary  

The other positive element for Ashtead is the US tax reform. Both the house and the Senate have approved their own version of the US year reform bill, which is now being reconciled. Investors are optimistic that a combined, approved version of the US tax reform bill will be on President Trump’s desk for signing before Christmas. This bill includes a meaningful tax cut, which lowers the corporate tax rate from 35% to just 20%. This is good news for Ashtead, who are a significant perceived benefactor of the US tax reform bill. 

Infrastructure spending  

The final point to keep in mind is that demand for Ashtead services are likely to increase as infrastructure spending increases across the globe but particularly in the US. Trump has been focusing heavily on his tax reform bill, which has left the infrastructure spend plan to die a bit of a death. However, last week, reports suggest that Trump’s$1 trillion infrastructure plan, which was a central pillar of Trump’s Presidential campaign will be released in January. Should trump manage to put together an infrastructure spending plan anywhere near this size, Ashtead could benefit enormously. 

Result expectations  

Ashtead is no stranger to pumping our double digit earning improvements year after year. The year ending April ’18 is expected to be no different with a 16% improvement on the bottom line being pencilled in. Tomorrow we are expecting underlying earnings to be £907 million. Meanwhile, Numis securities are forecasting an 18% increase in pre-tax profit, year on year, on Tuesday to £560 million. RBC Capital and JP Morgan Cazenove have recently upped the target price to 2400p. This represents an almost 20% increase from today’s valuation of 2000p.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.