sterling turnaround after super tuesday 2684682017

After taking the top spot in the G10 currency space on Tuesday, the pound is the worst performer so far today. After the rapturous reception […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 18, 2017 7:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After taking the top spot in the G10 currency space on Tuesday, the pound is the worst performer so far today. After the rapturous reception to Theresa May’s speech, today sterling traders may be taking a finer look at the detail, and concerns may start to arise about Theresa May’s tough line on Europe, saying that she would prefer no deal, rather than a bad deal with the EU after Brexit.  This is a key reminder that the pound’s sensitivity to politics is alive and well, and volatility is here to stay.

But, yesterday’s price action does give us some important information about the pound that could help to determine just how low it will go versus the dollar in the coming months. More than 60% of the pound’s gain versus the dollar on Tuesday occurred during and after Theresa May’s speech, with the other 30% occurring ahead of the speech.

GBP still susceptible to Brexit uncertainty

This analysis is significant, as it suggests that the Prime Minister’s comments about how the UK will leave the EU and the single market, were well-received by GBP traders, particularly May’s confirmation that Parliament will debate the final Brexit deal. This could limit further declines and prevent GBP/USD from breaking below 1.20 in the near term.

It’s worth remembering that sterling appreciation ahead of May’s speech on Tuesday can be partly attributed to Donald Trump’s comments that appeared to talk down the dollar. This caused a wide spread dollar decline on Tuesday, with 8 of the G10 currencies appreciating more than 1% vs. the greenback. This is a rare event in itself, and although the pound’s performance was impressive, it was given a helping hand by a wilting dollar.

Trump and the dollar

With only 48 hours to go before President elect Trump takes office, the Trumpflation trade is under the spotlight. If Trump continues to stress the negative economic impact from a strong buck, then we could see a breakdown in the strong dollar – strong US equities –  rising bond yield trade that we have seen since his election win back in November. Watch out for our inauguration special, which will take a look at the “Trump trade” in more detail.

If the strong dollar gets a dressing down by Trump in the future this could have big ramifications for the FX market. Firstly, it could protect the pound against a more severe decline once Article 50 is triggered in three months’ time. Secondly it could cause a spike in FX volatility that may trigger a wave of risk aversion in other markets.  Looking ahead, Trump could be the biggest risk factor for financial markets this quarter.

Stock markets vulnerable to end of Trumpflation trade

Stock markets are slightly higher in Europe, the FTSE 100 has maintained its inverse correlation with the pound, and is clawing back some of yesterday’s losses as sterling retreats. Interestingly, the worst sectors in the FTSE 100 include financials, materials and industrials, which were sectors that did well during the “Trumpflation” trade.

Ahead today, UK labour market data is worth watching, even though labour data is a lagging indicator, a strong reading, particularly for wages, could limit GBP losses, as it would add to inflation pressure and the threat of an earlier than expected rate hike from the BOE. We also have US CPI data that could give the dollar a boost if it beats expectations.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.