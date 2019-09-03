Sterling loses more ground as Johnson threatens election

The big story for traders is the fact that MPs return to Westminster today, albeit not for long, before the government prorogues Parliamen

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 3, 2019 3:24 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The big story for traders is the fact that MPs return to Westminster today, albeit not for long, before the government prorogues Parliament. Boris Johnson yesterday followed up on his dire warnings to potential rebels in the Tory ranks with the additional message that he will call an election if he the House of Commons turns on him.

Sterling has fallen against all the G10 currencies in the last week, and is down 2.47% versus USD, 1.36% against the CHF and 1.1% against the EUR.

Ferguson shares rise on demerger announcement

The FTSE opened marginally up this morning, led by plumbers merchant Ferguson, which has announced it is de-merging and spinning off a large part of its operations to the US. The decision is subject to shareholder approval and has sparked controversy among some investors, particularly fund managers, some of whom won't be able to hold Ferguson when it lists in the US. Ferguson will continue to trade in the UK under its old Wolseley brand.

US markets poised to respond to new tariffs

The US returns from the Labor Day long weekend today, but S&P 500 and Dow futures are predicting that US equity markets will open down today. The markets there have not had a chance to react to the introduction of 15% tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese goods.

There seems to be no end in sight in the US-China trade negotiations. There is very little news coming out of either Washington or Beijing on the progress of the talks. Economists at UBS have warned that the stand off is starting to have an impact on both the US and global economies.

China, however, seems less affected, with the Caixin China manufacturing index rising above the 50 mark, indicating that the country’s vaunted manufacturing sector is back into expansion mode.

Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Brexit GBP Wall Street Shares market Sterling

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.