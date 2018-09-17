St Barbara Buying the Gold story

St Barbara operates two mines, the Leonora Operations in Western Australia and the Simberi in the Tabar group islands 900 km north of Port Moresby PNG. St Barbara (SBM) posted an increase in Gold production of 6% for FY 2018. Along with the increase in Gold production, an increase in revenue of 7% on a total production of 403,089 ounces of Gold, was reported. With a dividend of 0.08 cents declared and the Ex date of September 4th passed.

September 17, 2018 11:40 AM
SBM has entered into an interesting price juncture on both the Daily and Weekly chart.

The snapshot below is the Australian dollar Gold price currently moving higher as the AUD declines, this is important for SBM currently reporting in Australian dollars. Production costs for SBM run at about $1030 an ounce, this AUD Gold chart is indicating an improving margin over costs.

Buying the Gold

Taking a look at the Weekly chart for SBM a clear corrective price move has taken place from the July highs over the $5.00 mark. The price range posted last week had moved below the March 2018 consolidation low and recovered higher into the end of the week to close at $3.62 and above the March low.

The low of the past week occurred at $3.58, this level or lower would act as the Stop Loss for a long position.

Buying the Gold

The daily chart of SBM is showing the descending wedge pattern (Bullish) developed over the past 6 weeks with a daily FO bar set off Wednesdays low (12/9). The current daily rally over the high of this bullish hammer candle shows the buyers are back in control. I have nominated a STOP Loss at $3.48. Position sizing applies.

Buying the Gold

