Squeeeeeeze

The Australian Dollar pairs may be ready for a good, old-fashioned squeeze!

April 28, 2020 1:58 AM

Squeeeeeeze

Generally, when stocks up, the Australian Dollar goes up with them.  Often we refer to the correlation coefficient and how it can be used to help determine the possible direction of one asset based on its correlation with another asset.  In this case, the S&P 500 and the AUD/USD have a +.95 correlation coefficient.  A correlation of +1.00 means that the 2 assets move perfectly together 100% of the time.  Therefore, a correlation coefficient of +.95 is pretty close.

Source:  Tradingview, CME, City Index

Notice on the chart above how the S&P 500 is trying to break above the recent highs of 2885 from April 17th.  That level is just below the phycological resistance of 2900 and the 61.8% retracement from the February 20th highs to the March 23rd lows at 2933.  Think about how many people may have gotten short near these levels. That may actually be the reason stocks pulled back on April 20th and 21st.  Now, think about where those traders may have put their stops.  Buyers that were in the market on a quiet day may ultimately be trying to push stocks higher to eventually take out those stops!  This is known as a squeeze - the market is squeezing the shorts out of the market!  (And what a perfect week to try and do it with companies such as AMNZ and MSFT reporting this week)

If someone is looking to trade the S&P 500, either as a long looking for new highs or a short with stops above 2933, but would rather do it via a currency pair, a pair to consider is the AUD/USD.  The pair already has a squeeze of its own taking place, which given the correlation coefficient, should help drag stocks higher with it.  The AUD/USD has broken through horizontal resistance, prior highs and is currently trading just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the December 31st, 2019 highs to the March 18th lows near .6455.  The next resistance level about isn’t until .6660. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Many other Australian Dollar currency pairs are breaking through key levels and could squeeze further.  Below are a few examples:

AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY is trading just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of February 20th to the lows of March 19th and trying to fill the gap resistance from March 6th near 69.60.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/CAD

AUD/CAD has broken the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level from April 17th, 2019 to the lows of March 19th near .9024 and above recent highs from March 9th at .9060.  Next resistance level is .9150.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/AUD

GBP/AUD is currently testing support at the 50% retracement level from the July 29th, 2019 lows to the March 19th highs, near 1.9218.  There is immediate horizontal support also at that level.  If break breaks lower, if can quickly run down to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from that same timeframe near 1.8833.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If one is looking to trade the S&P 500, however doesn’t want to expose themselves to the equity markets,  the Australian Dollar is a comparative asset to trade.  Looking at the Australian Dollar pairs, many are at key levels and may be ready for a good, old-fashioned squeeze!


Related tags: Forex Indices USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.