sp500 trend breadth analysis 860792013

93% of shares in the S&P500 index are trading above their 200-day moving averages a level not seen since May 2011. The indicator (200-DMA participation) […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2013 9:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

93% of shares in the S&P500 index are trading above their 200-day moving averages a level not seen since May 2011. The indicator (200-DMA participation) sheds light on any unfolding divergence between the price of the index and the number of individual components. That is especially the case if the breadth line stands near or below 50% during a continued increase in the underlying market.

17 quarters vs 19 quarters

The continuity of the recent rally is becoming hard to ignore.  The S&P500 has not had a 10% peak-to-trough decline in 49 weeks. Prior rallies without a 10% decline were seen in Mar 2009- Apr 2010 (59 weeks) and June 2006 to July 2007 (56 weeks).

Another fact worth noting is that the rally since the March 2009 lows has lasted for 17 quarters, nearly matching the 18 quarters from autumn 2002 to autumn 2007.

Exceeding the Trend

The S&P500’s ascent can also be measured by the extent to which it has surpassed from long term measures of trend. Currently trading at 1633, the S&P500 is 11% above its 200-DMA, the farthest away the 15% deviation attained in February 2011

On a weekly basis, the S&P500 is 22.5% above 200-WMA, the farthest it had been since 2000, when the index rose as high as 31% above its 200-DMA at the heights of March 2000. Even during the record levels of October 2007, the S&P500 went as far as 19% above its 200 WMA.

On a monthly basis, S&P500 stands 24% and 27% above its 100 and 200-month average respectively, the farthest away from its long term average during the post financial crisis. The last time we saw bigger disparities was in 2007.

Health & Financials

Year-to-date, the best 4 sectors have been health care (+21.3%), consumer discretionary (19.3%), consumer staples (+18.0%) and financials (+17.5%).  Materials and technology have lagged at 6.6% and 7.9% respectively.

Over the last 4 weeks, the sectoral returns have been led by financials, technology, consumer discretionary and materials, with utilities being the only losing sector.

Entering its 7th monthly consecutive rally, the S&P500 attains its longest monthly gain since 2006-2007. As lofty as the current levels appear, long term momentum indicators continue to point to neutral-to-positive dynamics, last seen in 2004, which was the 2nd third of the 2002-2007 bull market. As support levels rise to 1580, key upside target emerges at 1687 as the next viable barrier.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.