SP500 stalls ahead of FOMC Minutes

U.S stock indices fell overnight to erase some of the gains from Monday’s session which came about following the announcement that U.S Tariffs on imports from China were “on hold”.

May 23, 2018 10:50 PM
Catalyst’s for the overnight fall included U.S President Donald Trump stating he is “not satisfied” with the progress of trade talks with China and that “We have a long way to go” before a final deal would be agreed to. Further weighting on stocks and general risk sentiment were comments from President Trump that the much hyped and highly anticipated summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12 in Singapore “may not work out”.

A timely reminder that headlines and geopolitical events remain a key drive of markets. A reminder also that U.S stocks and the S&P 500 continue to underperform other key developed market benchmark indices. More so given the U.K Index, the FTSE traded to another new all time high overnight. (Chart 1)


Earlier this month we wrote about the prospect of the S&P500 underperforming other key equity markets. https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/sp500-underperformance-in-the-spotlight/. In an environment of rising U.S interest rates and a rebounding U.S Dollar, underperformance looks set to continue. From a simple asset allocation point of view the Interest Rate on the 2 Year U.S Treasury bond stands at 2.60%. In comparison, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is ~2.00%.

Interest Rates and inflation will no doubt be in focus as the market turns its attention to the release of the FOMC Minutes for the May meeting, tomorrow morning at 4.00am AEST. With the outlook for inflation continuing to trend higher there is the potential for a hawkish tilt to come out of the meeting. If this does turn out to be the case, I would expect to see a negative reaction from the U.S stock market. 

From a technical perspective, should the S&P500 break and close below the short term support level of ~2700, there is risk of further falls towards medium term support in the form of the 200day moving average at 2631 and below that long term trendline support ~2600 region. In terms of a possible location for a stop loss on a short position, 4 or 5 points above the potential double high ~2741 (highlighted on chart 2) has appeal, providing the S&P500 does not break above the ~2741 level beforehand.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 23rd of May 2018.  Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

DISCLAIMER

TECHFX TRADERS PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255204) of KP International Group Pty Ltd (ABN 88 134 818 170 | AFSL No. 334191). The information contained in this report is general in nature and does not take into account your personal situation. You should consider whether the information is appropriate to your needs, and where appropriate, seek professional advice from a financial adviser. This report is intended solely for the information of the person to whom it is provided by TECHFX TRADERS, and has been prepared without taking into account your particular circumstances and needs. The information in this report should not be taken as constituting or relied upon as being personal financial product advice. Although every effort has been made to verify the accuracy of the information contained in this website, TECHFX TRADERS, its officers, employees and agents disclaim all liability (except for any liability which by law cannot be excluded), for any error, inaccuracy in, or omission from the information contained on this website or any loss or damage suffered by any person directly or indirectly through relying on this information. Opinions constitute TECHFX TRADERS’s judgement at the time of issue and are subject to change. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. TECHFX TRADERS owns copyright in the information and material provided contained on this website.  Information may be printed or downloaded for personal use.  The information may not otherwise be reproduced and must not be distributed or transmitted to any other person or used in any way without the express approval of TECHFX TRADERS.

