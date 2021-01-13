S&P500 shines despite a tumultuous start to 2021

SP500 shines despite a tumultuous start to 2021

While on holiday over the past week, it allowed me to watch from a distance the dust settle after a tumultuous first week of the New Year.

January 13, 2021 11:15 AM
Close-up of market chart

For markets, at the heart of the matter is the surprise win by the Democrats in the Georgia Senate run-offs, which brings with it the promise of even more fiscal stimulus and triggered a technical break higher in US 10-year yields, a development we wrote about here.

Since that article, US 10-year yields have rallied another 14bp, taking gains in January to 28bps. This has raised fears that higher rates might present a threat to equities, as they did in the last quarter of 2018, when a 45bp rise in yields, triggered a 20% decline in the S&P500.   

However, as made clear by the four Fed speakers on the wires overnight, Mester, Bullard, George, and Rosengren, it will be some time before the Fed considers any tapering measures during the current cycle.

This is in line with the Fed's aim to see inflation rise while continuing to suppress nominal interest rates. Thereby keeping real interest rates pinned at deeply negative levels to help deflate away ballooning government debt.

Along with a supportive fiscal environment, the backdrop therefore remains supportive for the S&P500 in 2021, despite concerns surrounding the future regulation of “Big Tech” companies following the Democrats win in the Georgia run-offs.

Technically, the ability of the S&P500 to reclaim and close above the trend channel resistance overnight keeps the January 7 break higher intact. Providing the S&P500 remains above support from the overnight 3768 low, the expectation is for prices to extend towards the next upside target at 3900, with upside risks towards 4000.

Keeping in mind, should the S&P500 fall much below 3768ish it would warn the January 7 break higher has failed for now and the risks are for a deeper pullback towards near term support 3630/20.

S&P500 shines despite a tumultuous start to 2021

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 13th of January 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.